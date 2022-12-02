Brooks (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brooks was held out of Thursday's practice session due to an illness, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up in Week 13. Over his last three appearances, he's logged 44 tackles (29 solo) and three pass defenses.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Comes down with illness•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Another 16 stops•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Game-high 14 stops in loss•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Game-high 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Returns to practice•