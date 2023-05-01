The Seahawks didn't pick up the fifth-year option on Brooks' (knee) rookie contract by Monday's deadline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 27th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brooks has been hyper productive the last two seasons, piling up 345 tackles in 33 games during that span. His 2022 campaign was abbreviated, though, after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 17. While he remains in recovery mode, coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about Brooks' progress on April 19, telling John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site that the inside linebacker may be available by training camp. Whenever he gets back on the field, Brooks will be operating under an expiring contract.