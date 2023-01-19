Brooks announced via Instagram that he underwent surgery Thursday to address the torn ACL in his right knee, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks sustained this injury during the Week 17 win over the Jets, causing him to finish the 2022 campaign with 161 tackles over 16 games. This total still ranked sixth among all tacklers this regular season despite having his season cut one game short. Brooks did add that Thursday's operation was successful, per Henderson, though the typical nine-month rehab process for this injury makes it rather unlikely he'll be ready to suit up for the 2023 season opener.