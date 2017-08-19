Williams likely nailed down a roster spot as he caught two of four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's second exhibition game Friday against the Vikings.

Williams backed up his impressive preseason debut with a solid game, making two more highlight-reel catches. This time, though, the receptions came against a first-team defense as he started at flanker with Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson out with injuries. Williams just missed a second touchdown on a deep throw from Russell Wilson. He also made a standout tackle on kickoff return coverage. He's all but locked up the last wide receiver job. If Lockett and Richardson are limited in Week 1, Williams likely would start over Jermaine Kearse. The Seahawks could also move Lockett/Richardson inside to the slot and start Williams on the outside. Keep an eye on his progress.