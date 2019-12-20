Seahawks' Luke Willson: Limited showing Thursday
Willson (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll declared Monday that there was "no way" Willson wouldn't put an end to a four-game absence Sunday against the Cardinals, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Willson backed up that sentiment Wednesday when he put in a full practice, and while Thursday's limitations may be routine maintenance for his hamstring, his status now is somewhat up in the air. Friday's injury report may clear him for good, allowing Willson to rejoin Jacob Hollister at tight end.
