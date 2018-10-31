The Seahawks promoted Turner from the practice squad Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Turner's move to the 53-man roster comes after the team released veteran wideout Brandon Marshall in a corresponding move. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois probably won't have a regular role on offense for Seattle right away but could eventually challenge Jaron Brown for the No. 4 spot on the receiver depth chart.

