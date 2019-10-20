Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Set for first career start
Blair is expected to make his first career start Sunday against the Ravens.
The rookie second-round pick has only three tackles on 12 defensive snaps this season, but he'll enter the Seahawks' starting eleven in place of Bradley McDougald in Week 7.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Practicing at full speed•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Out with back issue•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Carted off with back injury•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Removed from PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...