Iupati is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a neck injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The loss of Iupati hurts as the Seahawks are already missing Duane Brown (biceps/knee) on their offensive line. Jamarco Jones and George Fant could get more playing time as a result.

