Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Dealing with knee issue
Jones is being hampered by a knee injury, Andy Patton of Seahawks Wire reports.
The injury could force Jones to miss Saturday's preseason contest against the Chargers, but it's unclear how serious the issue is. The 24-year-old is currently listed at the bottom of Seattle's defensive end depth chart along with Branden Jackson.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Shifting to outside•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Takes step back in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Inactive for Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Mystery injury was hip flexor•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Sits out with unknown issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...