Bellore signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Bellore visited last month but is now putting pen to paper, presumably after not finding a better offer on the open market. It's not clear if Seattle envisions him as an offensive weapon or more of a special-teams guy, but Bellore nonetheless steps in as the only true fullback on the roster, which could prove useful in landing a roster spot ahead of Week 1.

