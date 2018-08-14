Vannett's teammate Ed Dickson isn't making much progress in his recovery from a quad injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

With Dickson still on the non-football injury list and apparently not all that close to returning, Vannett seems to be on track for the No. 1 tight end job to open the regular season. The third-year pro was impressive in last week's preseason loss to the Colts, catching two of three targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while playing with Russell Wilson on the opening drive. Vannett is known for his blocking more so than his pass-catching ability, but he may show improved mobility after offseason physical therapy helped eliminate the back pain that plagued him throughout his first two NFL seasons.

