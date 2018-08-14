Seahawks' Nick Vannett: On track for top job
Vannett's teammate Ed Dickson isn't making much progress in his recovery from a quad injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With Dickson still on the non-football injury list and apparently not all that close to returning, Vannett seems to be on track for the No. 1 tight end job to open the regular season. The third-year pro was impressive in last week's preseason loss to the Colts, catching two of three targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while playing with Russell Wilson on the opening drive. Vannett is known for his blocking more so than his pass-catching ability, but he may show improved mobility after offseason physical therapy helped eliminate the back pain that plagued him throughout his first two NFL seasons.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Snags touchdown in preseason game•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Dealt with back injury•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: On pace for increased role•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Totals 124 receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Not playing Sunday vs. Cardinals•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...