Vannett (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The veteran tight end was able to play through his back issue in Week 16, and after two limited sessions to begin the Chargers' week of practice, he's got a shot to suit up Sunday. If Vannett is unable to suit up in Week 17, expect Donald Parham to see increased opportunities as a reserve option in Los Angeles' TE room.