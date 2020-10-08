Dunbar (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Dunbar has been doing some running this week, but it's not enough to be listed as more than DNP on the practice report. He's in danger of missing a third straight game, in which case Tre Flowers would start at cornerback opposite Shaquill Griffin again. The Seahawks could err on the side of caution with a Week 6 bye approaching, but Dunbar's return to the lineup would be a major boost with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson coming to town Sunday.
