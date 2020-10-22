Dunbar (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dunbar suited up in the Seahawks' final game before the bye and logged his typical workload, and the team relayed on its injury report that Dunbar sat out practice partially for rest purposes. This knee injury could linger this season, but it appears he should be able to play through it this Sunday against the Cardinals. Tre Flowers is expected to start at cornerback if Dunbar's health backslides.
