Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Nearly takes down Rams
Wilson completed 17 of 26 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams. He also rushed nine times for 92 yards.
Wilson's efficient offense kept the Seahawks in the game, and a late touchdown pass to Mike Davis put them within one score with two minutes to go. Seattle got the ball back with 1:24 left in the contest, but Wilson completed just one of five passes for 29 yards on the final drive and fell short once again. Wilson and the Seahawks have a short week ahead of a home game versus the Packers on Thursday, which is shaping up to be a must-win situation for both sides.
