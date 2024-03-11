Wilson plans to sign a one-year contract with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, it will be a "team-friendly" deal, with the Broncos being on the hook for most of his $38 million salary in 2024. Wilson still hasn't even officially been released by Denver, but it sounds like he's already found his new team. The moves should become official when the new league year opens Wednesday afternoon. In Pittsburgh, Wilson will link up with new OC Arthur Smith and be the heavy favorite to open the 2024 season as the Steelers' starter over former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. For fantasy purposes, it's not a great landing spot in Smith's run-centric, methodical offense, but Wilson should be viewed as an upgrade over Pickett. Wilson's insertion does boost the fantasy stocks of George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth.