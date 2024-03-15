The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett to the Eagles a few hours after Wilson signed his one-year contract with Pittsburgh, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports.

The move leaves Wilson as Pittsburgh's only QB under contract, at least temporarily. Pickett reportedly expressed displeasure with the decision to sign Wilson, likely figuring he'd be a long shot to beat out the 35-year-old for a starting job. Wilson was a strong favorite for the Week 1 start even with Pickett on the team, and none of the available free agents would seem to pose any threat to Wilson's standing atop the depth chart if signed. The only potential hurdles at this point are a trade for Justin Fields or an early draft pick coming in at the position -- and even in those scenarios Wilson would still have a good chance to make the Week 1 start.