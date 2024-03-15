The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year contract Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Wilson was officially released by the Broncos on Wednesday with a post-June 1 designation, paving the way for the 35-year-old to ink a deal with Pittsburgh on Friday. With Mason Rudolph having signed on with the Titans, Wilson and 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett are currently the only two signal callers on the Steelers' roster. The two are thus in line to compete for the team's starting job in the coming months, though at this stage, Wilson profiles as the favorite to land the assignment, per Mike DeFabo of the Athletic. Meanwhile, in the wake of the departures of Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson, WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth, along with RB Jaylen Warren, are Pittsburgh's top returning pass-catching options.