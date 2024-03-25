Head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson is in "pole position" to open the 2024 season as the Steelers' starting quarterback, though Justin Fields will "have the opportunity to compete" with the nine-time Pro Bowler for the No. 1 role, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. "We've been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start," Tomlin said Sunday. "I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time. He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar, and I just think that that's something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from."

Addressing the Steelers' overhauled quarterback room for the first time following the signing of Wilson and trade acquisition of Fields earlier this month, Tomlin's comments about the situation didn't deviate much from prior reports, which suggested that Pittsburgh was viewing Wilson as its top option on the depth chart. The fact that Tomlin said that Fields will get the chance to compete for the starting role is noteworthy, though it would likely take an injury or poor showing in the offseason program and training camp for Wilson to lose the gig. Though Wilson should thus head into OTAs with some security, he's still only under contract for 2024, and his standing on the depth chart could become shakier if Pittsburgh gets off to a poor start to the season and eventually shifts into evaluation mode while a playoff berth falls out of reach.