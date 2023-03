The Seahawks are expected to release Harris after the start of the new league year Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Harris, who joined Seattle as a part of last offseason's trade of Russell Wilson with Denver, was set for a $9 million salary if not cut this season. The Seahawks would reportedly also consider trading the veteran defensive lineman, but haven't managed to find a workable deal. In 2022, Harris appeared in 15 games but recorded just two sacks.