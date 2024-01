Harris suffered a shin injury in Sunday's game against Cincinnati and is questionable to return, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was injured in the second quarter and subsequently headed to the medical tent and then the locker room. He regularly plays around half of Cleveland's defensive snaps, and with the Browns being locked into the No. 5 AFC playoff seed, it wouldn't be surprising if the team opts to keep him out the rest of the game even if he's physically able to return.