Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Flowers (hamstring) is expected to practice fully this week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As long as Flowers doesn't suffer a setback, he should be back in the lineup for Sunday's divisional tilt against the 49ers. He likely won't return to a starting role, though. D.J. Reed has impressed at right cornerback and is slated to retain the job when Flowers returns. In turn, Flowers will handle a situational role on defense moving forward.