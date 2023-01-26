Flowers (hamstring) was a full participant during the Bengals' practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Flowers has battled a lingering hamstring injury sustained Week 8, which kept him inactive for last Sunday's divisional-round win over Buffalo. The 27-year-old was then limited during practice Wednesday, though he seems to be ready to suit up again heading into this Sunday's matchup against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. Flowers has seen the majority of his playing time on special teams this season, though he should provide valuable depth behind top cornerbacks Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton.