Flowers took first-team reps during Friday's practice after Jeff Okudah was carted off with an ankle injury, Michael Rothstein of EPSN.com reports.

Rothstein notes that Mike Hughes and Flowers split first-team reps during Saturday's practice, but it appears the latter is the frontrunner to win a starting spot opposite of A.J. Terrell to begin the season. Atlanta got positive news when they found out Okudah will be able to return early in 2023, but the cornerback is still expected to miss at least a few games. Flowers hasn't been a regular starter since his first two years in the NFL with Seattle (2018 and 2019). During that stretch, Flowers totaled 149 tackles, 14 pass defenses, three interceptions and two sacks across 30 appearances.