Flowers (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Flowers continues to deal with a lingering hamstring issue and has played primarily on special teams since suffering the injury in Week 8. He saw 16 snaps (one defensive) during the Bengals' wild-card win over Baltimore, but he was inactive for the divisional-round. He's trending in the right direction, but he'll likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City.