Flowers (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bills, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Flowers, who was listed as doubtful, will miss the playoff matchup due to a lingering hamstring issue. He's played primarily on special teams since suffering the injury in Week 8, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Cincinnati's secondary. Expect the Bengals to deploy Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton as their top cornerbacks against Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie.