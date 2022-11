Flowers (hamstring) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Flowers suffered a hamstring injury during the Bengals' Week 8 loss to the Browns, leaving him sidelined for the following game against Carolina. However, the 27-year-old was able to work his way back coming off his team's Week 10 bye. Flowers will likely step back into a rotational role behind starting cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Eli Apple.