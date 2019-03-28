Mannion is visiting the Vikings on Monday after being in talks with the team on a contract the last couple weeks, Chris Tomasson of The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Mannion served as Jared Goff's backup in 2018 and has been with the Rams all four years of his career. He's been a career backup to date and appears set to serve as a backup again in 2019. The Vikings only have Kyle Sloter under contract behind starter Kirk Cousins and could bring Mannion in to compete for the No. 2 quarterback role.