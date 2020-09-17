site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: shelton-gibson-jettisoned-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Shelton Gibson: Jettisoned from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
at
5:26 pm ET 1 min read
Washington released
Gibson from the practice squad Thursday.
Gibson spent just over a week on Washington's practice squad before being cut. Given Gibson's
NFL experience, particularly on special teams, he should be able to earn an opportunity with another organization. More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read