Gibson was released from the Panthers' practice squad Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Carolina elected to bring in Gibson on Nov. 2, adding him to the team's practice squad after Washington cut ties with the 26-year-old Sept. 17. All 20 of Gibson's regular-season appearances have come with the Eagles, with his last game played being Philadelphia's 17-9 wild-card loss to Seattle on Jan 5. The West Virginia product will now seek NFL opportunity elsewhere following a short stint in Carolina.