Berryhill had his suspension lifted by the league Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Berryhill was one of multiple Lions to be hit with a suspension in April for violating the league's gambling policies. He was waived by the team shortly thereafter and has remained a free agent since. However, with the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to adjust the league's gambling policy, Berryhill's suspension has come to an end two weeks early, after serving four of the initial six-game ruling.