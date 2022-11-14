Berryhill reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Berryhill received his third elevation of the season, as the Lions have dealt with multiple injuries throughout their wide receiver corps this season. The 24-year-old saw just two snaps on offensive, but he did contribute on special teams, including recording a tackle on punt coverage.
More News
-
Lions' Stanley Berryhill: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Stanley Berryhill: Re-signed to practice squad•
-
Stanley Berryhill: Let go by Detroit•
-
Lions' Stanley Berryhill: Signed to active roster•
-
Stanley Berryhill: Returns to practice squad Monday•
-
Lions' Stanley Berryhill: Could make season debut•