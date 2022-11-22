Berryhill reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic.
Berryhill was bumped up from Detroit's practice squad for the second game in a row after being let go from the team's active roster Nov. 7. However, the 5-foot-9 receiver was once again a nonfactor on offense, as he did not record a statistic while playing just three of his 14 snaps in this phase. The Lions will likely exercise Berryhill's last available practice-squad elevation if wideouts Josh Reynolds (back) and DJ Chark (ankle) remain sidelined for the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants.