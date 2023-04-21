The NFL announced Friday that Berryhill will be suspended six games for violation of the league's gambling policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Berryhill and his teammate Jameson Williams were given six-game suspensions for violating the league's gambling policy, while fellow Lion Quintez Cephus along with C.J. Moore and Shaka Toney were handed indefinite suspensions, minimum one season. The incidents involving Berryhill and Williams occurred within the team's facilities as the athletes bet on non-NFL games according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. While the loss of Williams is significant to the Lions' offense, Berryhill was likely set to operate as a practice squad option in 2023.