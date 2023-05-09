The Lions waived Berryhill (suspension) on Tuesday.
The NFL suspended Berryhill, along with teammates Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore, for violating the league's gambling policy at the end of April. Williams was the only player from that group to retain a roster spot with Detroit, which isn't surprising given he was a first-round draft pick in 2022. Berryhill appeared in four games for the Lions last year but wasn't targeted across six offensive snaps and was likely headed for another practice-squad role after signing a reserve/future contract this offseason. Berryhill was on the fringe of sticking in the NFL already, so his suspension may have cost him a chance to further his professional career.
