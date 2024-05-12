Averett is expected to sign a contract with the Steelers on Sunday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Averett was brought in for a tryout during the Steelers' rookie minicamp this past weekend. He last played for the Raiders in 2022, logging 13 tackles and one pass defended over seven appearances. The 29-year-old joined the 49ers last August, but he was released with an injury designation from IR with an injury settlement just two weeks later. Averett joined up with Detroit's practice squad Oct. 10 and never appeared in any games during the 2023 campaign. He'll return to the AFC North after spending the first four years of his career with Baltimore.