Steelers' Antonio Brown: Listed as questionable for Week 13
The Steelers have listed Brown (toe) as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brown was added to the injury report Friday after missing practice to nurse an ailing toe. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network subsequently reported the issue was minor and the pass-catcher "should be fine going forward." However, his presence on the team's final injury report does put his status for Monday night's game into question. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant, and Eli Rogers all figure to be in line for increased usage should Brown ultimately miss the contest. Final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until he tests out his toe in pregame warmups.
