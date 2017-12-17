Steelers' Antonio Brown: Questionable to return

Brown suffered a calf injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, according to Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports.

Brown went down in obvious pain after an incompletion in the end zone early in the second quarter. Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers have both stepped up alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster in Brown's absence, with Darrius Heyward-Bey providing depth. Brown doesn't seem likely to return before halftime, but the Steelers aren't ready to rule him out for the second half.