Roethlisberger completed 20 of 38 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost one of two fumbles.

Roethlisberger got off to an excruciatingly slow start, completing six of 15 passes for seven yards with a fumble and an interception over Pittsburgh's first seven possessions. A meaningless 12-yard completion on 3rd-and-18 to cap the Steelers' eighth and final drive of the first half accounted for more than half of his yardage, but Big Ben still finished five yards short of his previous career low for a half (24). He bounced back with a 23-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson in the third quarter but chucked four consecutive incompletions when the Steelers needed a touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth. Roethlisberger became the seventh player to reach 60,000 passing yards on a fourth-quarter completion to Chase Claypool, but that accomplishment will feel bittersweet following the Steelers' third consecutive loss and fourth straight game scoring fewer than 20 points. Given Pittsburgh's recent tailspin, fantasy managers should consider alternatives at quarterback for their Week 16 championship games, as Roethlisberger's stuck in low gear heading into a date with the stingy Colts defense.