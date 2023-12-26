With Elandon Roberts (pectoral) ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Seahawks, coach Mike Tomlin said Martinez would likely get to play, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The veteran linebacker has been inactive four of the last five games and has played just 21 defensive snaps this season. All three of Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Chapelle Russell are on injured reserve, forcing Pittsburgh to dig deep into its linebacker reserves. Mykal Walker and Myles Jack finished Week 16 as the Steelers' linebackers.