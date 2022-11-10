Martinez announced via his personal Instagram on Thursday that he was retiring from the NFL, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Martinez joined Las Vegas' active roster on Oct. 7 after being released as part of the Giants' final roster cuts in late August. The 28-year-old said in his social media post that he was retiring in order to "focus on [his] family and future passions," thus finishing his career with 706 tackles (442 solo), 13 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over seven seasons between the Packers, the Giants and the Raiders. Martinez missed the majority of the 2021 campaign after tearing his ACL in Week 3, and he recorded 20 tackles (14 solo) over four games this season. In his stead, expect Jayon Brown and Curtis Bolton to play increased roles as Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) deals with numerous injuries.