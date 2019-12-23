Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Will start in season finale
Hodges is set to retain the Steelers' starting quarterback job for Sunday's season finale in Baltimore with Mason Rudolph (shoulder) unlikely to be available in Week 17, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Already on a short leash after a four-interception showing in the Week 15 loss to Bills, Hodges was benched in the second quarter of the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Jets over the weekend after tossing two more picks. Rudolph stepped in to complete 14 of 20 attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown before injuring his left shoulder, affording Hodges the opportunity to re-enter the contest. With Rudolph set to miss time and third-stringer Paxton Lynch apparently not viewed as a viable starting option versus the Ravens, Hodges will get another chance to try and redeem himself as Pittsburgh aims to keep its faint playoff hopes alive.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...