Hodges is set to retain the Steelers' starting quarterback job for Sunday's season finale in Baltimore with Mason Rudolph (shoulder) unlikely to be available in Week 17, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Already on a short leash after a four-interception showing in the Week 15 loss to Bills, Hodges was benched in the second quarter of the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Jets over the weekend after tossing two more picks. Rudolph stepped in to complete 14 of 20 attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown before injuring his left shoulder, affording Hodges the opportunity to re-enter the contest. With Rudolph set to miss time and third-stringer Paxton Lynch apparently not viewed as a viable starting option versus the Ravens, Hodges will get another chance to try and redeem himself as Pittsburgh aims to keep its faint playoff hopes alive.