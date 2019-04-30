Pittsburgh drafted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the third round (66th overall) to compete with Moncrief for snaps, Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reports.

While JuJu Smith-Schuster is locked in as the far-and-away lead target, Pittsburgh otherwise figures to have an open competition between Moncrief, Johnson, James Washington, Eli Rogers and Ryan Switzer. The team has invested considerable resources in Johnson, Washington (2018 second-round pick) and Moncrief, the latter of whom signed a two-year, $9 million contract that pays out $5 million in 2019, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. His contract essentially assures him of a spot on the 53-man roster, but Moncrief will need a strong summer to earn consistent snaps and targets come Week 1. He may end up competing with Johnson and Washington for one spot if the Steelers decide to move Smith-Schuster outside and use Switzer or Rogers as the primary slot receiver.