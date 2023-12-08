Pickens secured five of six targets for 19 yards in the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

The talented second-year wideout struggled yet again to make an impact, although Mitch Trubisky's lackluster play certainly played a large part in Pickens' struggles. Pickens' catch total was a team high on the night, but his 3.8 yards per reception made it a completely unproductive performance outside of season-long or daily full-PPR formats. Pickens does have at least four receptions in three of the past four games, and he'll aim to take advantage of a more vulnerable Colts secondary in a Week 15 road matchup.