Pickens recorded four receptions on five targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Pickens opened the game in exceptional fashion, racking up 51 yards between two catches within the first three plays from scrimmage. He slowed down considerably from there, in part due to the absence of Kenny Pickett (ankle) and also because of rainy conditions. Positively, it was still Pickens' most productive performance since a Week 7 win over the Rams and marked only the second time he's topped 50 yards in six games since.