Haden (upper leg) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

The veteran cornerback should be cleared for Monday's game against the Texans, barring any major setbacks. Haden has missed the past five games after suffering a non-displaced fracture of his left fibula. While he will likely return to his starting role, the Steelers may choose to ease him back into action, which could mean more defensive reps for Coty Sensabaugh.