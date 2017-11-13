Steelers' Joe Haden: Out 5-to-6 weeks
Haden (upper leg) won't require surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture of his left fibula, but he's still expected to be sidelined for 5-to-6 weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The Steelers feared Haden may have suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's win over the Colts, and while it's still conceivable that the cornerback could hit injured reserve, the damage he suffered apparently isn't as extensive as the team initially anticipated. Haden, who was signed in August after being cut by the Browns, has enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign while upgrading a Pittsburgh secondary whose play has spurred the team's 7-2 start. Coty Sensabaugh replaced Haden during Sunday's game and would likely be the main beneficiary for increased snaps while the two-time Pro Bowler is sidelined.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...