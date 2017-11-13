Haden (upper leg) won't require surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture of his left fibula, but he's still expected to be sidelined for 5-to-6 weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers feared Haden may have suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's win over the Colts, and while it's still conceivable that the cornerback could hit injured reserve, the damage he suffered apparently isn't as extensive as the team initially anticipated. Haden, who was signed in August after being cut by the Browns, has enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign while upgrading a Pittsburgh secondary whose play has spurred the team's 7-2 start. Coty Sensabaugh replaced Haden during Sunday's game and would likely be the main beneficiary for increased snaps while the two-time Pro Bowler is sidelined.