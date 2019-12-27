Play

Haden (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.

Haden cropped up on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, but he returned in full Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The veteran cornerback has missed only one snap since the Steelers' Week 7 bye.

