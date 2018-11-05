Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected back this week
Bell isn't expected to report to the Steelers before Thursday's game against the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Having already waited this long, Bell has little reason to rejoin the team before the Nov. 13 deadline to sign his franchise tag. He might come back a few days early to help himself prepare for a Week 11 game in Jacksonville, but a Week 10 appearance seems out of the question. Bell hasn't said anything about his plans, though it's generally assumed he'll sign before the deadline to ensure he can become a free agent after this season. James Conner's emergence adds a layer of intrigue, not to mention that Ball might not be the best version of himself after a lengthy layoff from football.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: No word on potential return•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for Week 9 prep•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Won't be dealt before deadline•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Officially out for Week 8•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not reporting this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not at team facility Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.