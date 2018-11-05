Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected back this week

Bell isn't expected to report to the Steelers before Thursday's game against the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Having already waited this long, Bell has little reason to rejoin the team before the Nov. 13 deadline to sign his franchise tag. He might come back a few days early to help himself prepare for a Week 11 game in Jacksonville, but a Week 10 appearance seems out of the question. Bell hasn't said anything about his plans, though it's generally assumed he'll sign before the deadline to ensure he can become a free agent after this season. James Conner's emergence adds a layer of intrigue, not to mention that Ball might not be the best version of himself after a lengthy layoff from football.