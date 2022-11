Reed (personal) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Chris Adamski of Trib Live reports.

Reed was originally listed as questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus New Orleans due to personal reasons, but it appears like he'll be able to give it a go in Week 10. The 26-year-old will likely give up some snaps to last year's Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who's suiting up for the first time since the team's season opener due to knee and pectoral issues.